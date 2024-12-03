Left Menu

Complex Repatriation Process for Bali Nine Persists

Indonesia's senior minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra revealed ongoing discussions about the repatriation of five Bali Nine members to Australia. Talks with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta are underway, with hopes for resolution soon.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's senior minister for legal affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, announced that discussions regarding the repatriation of five members of the 'Bali Nine' drug smuggling ring to Australia are still in progress.

The statement came after a meeting with Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta. The discussions are focused on resolving remaining issues related to the repatriation process.

Yusril expressed optimism that these discussions will conclude soon, aiming for a resolution that satisfies all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

