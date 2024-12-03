Left Menu

Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll

The process to fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha commenced, with the bypoll scheduled for December 20. Following the resignation of BJD MP Sujeet Kumar, six seats, including those in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana, are up for election. Odisha's seat likely favors the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 15:05 IST
Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The race to occupy the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha has begun. The process follows the announcement by the Election Commission regarding upcoming bypolls slated for December 20.

Across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana, six seats are up for grabs. The last submission date for nominations is December 10, with scrutiny scheduled for December 11. Candidates can withdraw by December 13, and the election will occur on December 20, with vote tallying set for later that day.

The vacancy arose after Sujeet Kumar resigned due to alleged ''anti-party'' activities, post which he joined BJP. With BJD holding a significant number of seats, political dynamics are set for a shift as more resignations may bolster BJP's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024