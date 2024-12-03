Race for Rajya Sabha: Odisha's Pivotal Bypoll

The race to occupy the lone vacant Rajya Sabha seat in Odisha has begun. The process follows the announcement by the Election Commission regarding upcoming bypolls slated for December 20.

Across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Haryana, six seats are up for grabs. The last submission date for nominations is December 10, with scrutiny scheduled for December 11. Candidates can withdraw by December 13, and the election will occur on December 20, with vote tallying set for later that day.

The vacancy arose after Sujeet Kumar resigned due to alleged ''anti-party'' activities, post which he joined BJP. With BJD holding a significant number of seats, political dynamics are set for a shift as more resignations may bolster BJP's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)