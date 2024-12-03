Left Menu

Congress Protests Stir Drama in Parliament Amid Opposition Turbulence

BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya criticized the Congress for disrupting democracy's decorum amid protests in Parliament over the Adani issue. Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, staged demonstrations, but TMC abstained. Parliament proceedings faced multiple adjournments due to ongoing unrest, with the INDIA bloc's unity questioned.

Update BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated confrontation in the Parliament premises, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya accused the Congress of undermining democratic norms during the protests over the Adani matter. Amid the uproar, prominent Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with other INDIA bloc MPs, demonstrated, while TMC noticeably refrained from joining the protest.

Bhattacharya, speaking to ANI, pointed out the alleged theatricality of the situation, mentioning Mamata Banerjee's earlier endorsement of Mallikarjun Kharge for a prominent role within the alliance, which now allegedly excludes the TMC. Bhattacharya asserted, "Congress's efforts are consistently dismissed by the public wherever they go."

Highlighting the alliance's instability, he noted, "The alliance's condition is evident with occasional absences from parties like TMC and AAP. Congress's agenda now centers on stalling parliamentary proceedings." This turmoil led to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm amid protests.

The Congress-led opposition further expressed discontent by walking out, dissatisfied with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's response on the Minimum Support Price issue. The continuous disruption marked the sixth day of the winter session, which began on November 25 and is set to conclude on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

