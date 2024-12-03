BJP's Internal Rift: Anti-Waqf March Sheds Light on Factional Feud

The Basanagouda Patil Yatnal camp of the BJP has made its presence felt in New Delhi, with MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi clarifying their purpose as related to the Waqf issue. They're submitting a report to the Joint Parliamentary Committee rather than engaging in political subversion.

Accusations have emerged from Jarkiholi, targeting BJP state president B Y Vijayendra for alleged propaganda and anti-party actions. The meeting with national leaders underscores an internal power struggle within the party, deepened by the ongoing anti-Waqf march.

This march, from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, initiated by Yatnal and other BJP leaders, emphasizes a protective stance for Sanatana Dharma and Hindus. It's also seen as a challenge to Vijayendra, criticized for dynasty politics, highlighting BJP's internal factionalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)