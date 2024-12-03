Left Menu

BJP's Internal Rift: Anti-Waqf March Sheds Light on Factional Feud

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and the Basanagouda Patil Yatnal camp are in Delhi to submit a report on the Waqf issue. This visit comes amid claims of anti-party activities by BJP state president B Y Vijayendra. The ongoing anti-Waqf march highlights internal rifts within the party.

The Basanagouda Patil Yatnal camp of the BJP has made its presence felt in New Delhi, with MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi clarifying their purpose as related to the Waqf issue. They're submitting a report to the Joint Parliamentary Committee rather than engaging in political subversion.

Accusations have emerged from Jarkiholi, targeting BJP state president B Y Vijayendra for alleged propaganda and anti-party actions. The meeting with national leaders underscores an internal power struggle within the party, deepened by the ongoing anti-Waqf march.

This march, from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, initiated by Yatnal and other BJP leaders, emphasizes a protective stance for Sanatana Dharma and Hindus. It's also seen as a challenge to Vijayendra, criticized for dynasty politics, highlighting BJP's internal factionalism.

