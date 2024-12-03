Power Struggle: Behind Maharashtra's Leadership Drama
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses Eknath Shinde of sulking under Delhi's influence in Maharashtra's delayed government formation. Despite BJP's victory, Shinde throws tantrums at Fadnavis, allegedly backed by a 'superpower'. The stalemate continues with no claim to govern, while a December swearing-in is expected.
In an unfolding political drama, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is sulking and resisting with the tacit support of the 'superpower in Delhi,' a veiled reference to the BJP's upper echelon.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut highlighted the ongoing delay in government formation despite the BJP's decisive win in the recent assembly elections. Over ten days after election results, no party has yet moved to form a government, exacerbating the political turmoil.
While BJP's state president announced a swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan, the Raj Bhavan has yet to extend an invitation to form the government, underscoring the complex power dynamics at play in Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
