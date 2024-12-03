Karnataka Congress Rallies Support with 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha'
The Karnataka Congress is organizing a mega convention, 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha,' in Hassan under the leadership of D K Shivakumar. Initially planned as a support event for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it now focuses on highlighting Congress' achievements and addressing allegations. The event underscores Congress' unity and developmental agenda.
The Karnataka Congress is gearing up for a significant event titled 'Jana Kalyana Samavesha' in Hassan, scheduled for December 5. Spearheaded by Deputy Chief Minister and party president D K Shivakumar, the convention aims to showcase the party's achievements and counter opposition narratives.
Originally intended as a 'show of strength' to support Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority case, the event has been rebranded. It will now focus on the government's developmental work and pro-people programs, according to party insiders.
The venue of the convention, Hassan, holds strategic importance, being the home area of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda. Despite internal party concerns regarding its organization, the event underscores unified support within Congress, signaling its readiness to address opposition accusations.
