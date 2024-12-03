Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Mission Vandalism

Bangladesh has summoned the Indian High Commissioner in response to vandalism at its mission in Tripura, India, after protests over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Both countries emphasize the need for stable ties amid the interim Bangladeshi government's transition post-Sheikh Hasina regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:36 IST
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to its Foreign Affairs Ministry after strong protests were lodged against alleged vandalism at its mission in Tripura, India.

The incident occurred following the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, which escalated tensions between the two nations.

Both countries stress a desire for ongoing stability and cooperation, despite recent upheavals and political transitions involving the former Sheikh Hasina government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

