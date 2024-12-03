Rally in Agartala Demands Release of Hindu Monk in Bangladesh
A rally in Agartala, Tripura protested for the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and against minority oppression. Police barred their march to the border. BJP's Pratima Bhoumik voiced concerns over the alleged persecution, urging Bangladesh to ensure minority safety. Tensions followed a previous protest at the Bangladesh mission.
Thousands gathered in Agartala rallying under 'Sanatani Yuva' for the release of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, protesting alleged minority oppression.
Despite intentions to march to the international border, police denied the protesters permission, effectively halting the 'March to Bangladesh' programme.
Former union minister Pratima Bhoumik expressed concern over what she termed as 'extreme oppression' faced by minorities in Bangladesh, advocating for the monk's release and improved minority protection.
