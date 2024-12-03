Left Menu

South Korean President Declares Martial Law Amidst Political Turmoil

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, targeting domestic political opponents rather than specifying a North Korean threat. The move, framed as necessary to maintain constitutional order, stirred significant national disturbance and economic concerns, with opposition warning of dire economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:57 IST
In an unexpected late-night announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, focusing on internal political adversaries instead of external threats. His decision, broadcast live, has shaken the nation's stability and prompted significant concern over potential economic repercussions.

The declaration marks a dramatic political turn in a country regarded as democratic since the 1980s, with echoes of its past authoritarian regimes resurfacing. The markets responded with the Korean won plummeting against the U.S. dollar. The White House has yet to comment on these unfolding events.

Opposition forces critiqued Yoon's decision as an exaggerated measure to suppress their influence, with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition, voicing fears of an imminent economic collapse. This internal strife follows the opposition's recent rejection of government fiscal plans and attempts to impeach leading prosecutors, compounding governmental tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

