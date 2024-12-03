South Korean President Declares Martial Law Amidst Political Turmoil

In an unexpected late-night announcement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, focusing on internal political adversaries instead of external threats. His decision, broadcast live, has shaken the nation's stability and prompted significant concern over potential economic repercussions.

The declaration marks a dramatic political turn in a country regarded as democratic since the 1980s, with echoes of its past authoritarian regimes resurfacing. The markets responded with the Korean won plummeting against the U.S. dollar. The White House has yet to comment on these unfolding events.

Opposition forces critiqued Yoon's decision as an exaggerated measure to suppress their influence, with Lee Jae-myung, leader of the opposition, voicing fears of an imminent economic collapse. This internal strife follows the opposition's recent rejection of government fiscal plans and attempts to impeach leading prosecutors, compounding governmental tensions.

