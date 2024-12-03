Historic Win: Namibia Poised for First Female President

With nearly 92% of the constituencies reporting, Namibia's ruling SWAPO party's candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is on track to win the presidency.

If successful, Nandi-Ndaitwah, the current Vice President, will become Namibia's first female leader since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

The candidate holds 58.1% of the votes, far ahead of her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula, who trails with 25.4%. A majority win will allow her to avoid a second voting round.

