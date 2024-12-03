Left Menu

Historic Win: Namibia Poised for First Female President

The SWAPO candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is leading Namibia’s presidential race with results from 92% of constituencies. If she wins, she will become the nation’s first female president. With 58.1% of the vote, she surpasses her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, who holds 25.4%. A majority win will avoid a runoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:55 IST
Historic Win: Namibia Poised for First Female President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With nearly 92% of the constituencies reporting, Namibia's ruling SWAPO party's candidate, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is on track to win the presidency.

If successful, Nandi-Ndaitwah, the current Vice President, will become Namibia's first female leader since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

The candidate holds 58.1% of the votes, far ahead of her closest competitor, Panduleni Itula, who trails with 25.4%. A majority win will allow her to avoid a second voting round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024