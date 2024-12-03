Political Turmoil Unfolds as Opposition Leaders Plan Visit to Sambhal

Political tensions escalate in Uttar Pradesh as opposition leaders, led by Congress's Rahul Gandhi, prepare to visit the violence-hit area of Sambhal. Despite prohibitive orders, the delegation aims to gather firsthand accounts of the recent unrest.

The move has sparked accusations from the ruling party of political maneuvering under the guise of fact-finding, while the opposition criticizes the government for stifling democratic processes. The site of controversy involves the surveying of a historic mosque, which triggered violent clashes resulting in fatalities.

Calls for an impartial investigation continue to mount, as various political entities demand accountability and transparency in the handling of the situation. The conflict underscores a broader political struggle over control and narrative in the affected region.

(With inputs from agencies.)