Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, from Namibia's ruling SWAPO party, is on course to make history by becoming the nation's first female president. Recent election results reveal her commanding lead in the presidential race with 58.1% of the vote, according to the electoral commission.

Nandi-Ndaitwah, 72, currently serves as Namibia's vice president. Her potential victory marks a significant milestone for both her and her party, which has remained in power for 34 years since leading Namibia to independence in 1990. Her main opponent, Panduleni Itula, trails with 25.4% of the votes.

Despite technical challenges and ballot shortages casting shadows over the Nov. 27 vote, SWAPO is also ahead in the parliamentary race. Analysts attribute possible complications in SWAPO's continuation to rising unemployment and social inequality, though the party retains strong rural support.

