Political Clash: Giriraj Singh Targets Akhilesh Yadav Over Sambhal Incident
Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav of misleading Parliament regarding the Sambhal incident. Tensions escalated as Singh alleged Yadav was inherently anti-Hindu. In response, Yadav criticized the state administration for an orchestrated conspiracy, demanding accountability for police actions leading to deadly clashes.
In a heated exchange within the Indian Parliament, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a fierce critique against Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav. Singh accused Yadav of misleading the House regarding the controversial Sambhal incident, asserting that being 'anti-Hindu' is deeply ingrained in Yadav's character.
The tensions stemmed from Yadav's accusations against the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh administration, where he alleged a 'well-planned conspiracy' to distract from upcoming state bypolls. Yadav called for legal action against police and officials involved, going so far as to demand their suspension over the violent clashes in Sambhal.
Akhilesh Yadav's charges also included allegations of a conspiracy linked to an archaeological survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid amid by-election delays. His comments in the Lok Sabha reflected unrest, with foreboding claims that BJP's strategies threatened national unity. Meanwhile, related debates emerged in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring the contested historical tensions.
