Parliament Protests: INDIA Bloc Demands JPC Investigation into Adani Indictment
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has urged Members of Parliament to refrain from protests at Parliament gates, citing security concerns. This request follows demonstrations by INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani issue, amidst ongoing disruptions in Parliament proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday urged members to desist from holding protests near Parliament gates, citing the obstruction caused to MPs entering chambers. The statement emphasized that clear access is crucial for both security and safety within the Parliamentary precincts.
This advisory follows a recent protest led by prominent INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, alongside AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who gathered at the Parliament complex. The demonstrators voiced slogans and held placards calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani indictment issue.
The opposition's discontent continued on the sixth day of Parliament's Winter Session, as Congress-led groups expressed dissatisfaction over the government's handling of issues like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Adani case. Despite the protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted a shift towards cooperation in upcoming parliamentary debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai Press Club Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Journalists
Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
Land belongs to people living there; entire political machinery twisted to help one person: Rahul Gandhi on Dharavi redevelopment plan.
Maharashtra assembly polls a battle of ideologies, between a few billionaires and the poor: Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.
We will remove 50 per cent cap on reservations: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at press briefing in Mumbai.