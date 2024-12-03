Parliament Protests: INDIA Bloc Demands JPC Investigation into Adani Indictment

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday urged members to desist from holding protests near Parliament gates, citing the obstruction caused to MPs entering chambers. The statement emphasized that clear access is crucial for both security and safety within the Parliamentary precincts.

This advisory follows a recent protest led by prominent INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, alongside AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who gathered at the Parliament complex. The demonstrators voiced slogans and held placards calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani indictment issue.

The opposition's discontent continued on the sixth day of Parliament's Winter Session, as Congress-led groups expressed dissatisfaction over the government's handling of issues like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Adani case. Despite the protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted a shift towards cooperation in upcoming parliamentary debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)