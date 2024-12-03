Left Menu

Parliament Protests: INDIA Bloc Demands JPC Investigation into Adani Indictment

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has urged Members of Parliament to refrain from protests at Parliament gates, citing security concerns. This request follows demonstrations by INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani issue, amidst ongoing disruptions in Parliament proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:01 IST
Parliament Protests: INDIA Bloc Demands JPC Investigation into Adani Indictment
Visual from INDIA bloc protest at Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday urged members to desist from holding protests near Parliament gates, citing the obstruction caused to MPs entering chambers. The statement emphasized that clear access is crucial for both security and safety within the Parliamentary precincts.

This advisory follows a recent protest led by prominent INDIA bloc leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, alongside AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who gathered at the Parliament complex. The demonstrators voiced slogans and held placards calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani indictment issue.

The opposition's discontent continued on the sixth day of Parliament's Winter Session, as Congress-led groups expressed dissatisfaction over the government's handling of issues like the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Adani case. Despite the protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor noted a shift towards cooperation in upcoming parliamentary debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024