Protest in Badi Chaupar: Saints Speak Out

At Badi Chaupar on Tuesday, a significant number of saints and common people rallied to protest against the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protest saw participation from dignitaries such as Hawamahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Mahamandaleshwar Manohar Das Maharaj, and other notable religious figures, all advocating for the sanatanis in Bangladesh.

BJP MLA Acharya boldly criticized Congress for its lack of condemnation on the issue, declaring future intentions of marching to Bangladesh if necessary to support the Hindu community there.

(With inputs from agencies.)