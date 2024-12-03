Protest in Badi Chaupar: Saints Speak Out
Saints and common people gathered at Badi Chaupar to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya and other prominent figures led the demonstration, expressing solidarity with sanatanis in Bangladesh and criticizing Congress for its silence on the issue.
At Badi Chaupar on Tuesday, a significant number of saints and common people rallied to protest against the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.
The protest saw participation from dignitaries such as Hawamahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Mahamandaleshwar Manohar Das Maharaj, and other notable religious figures, all advocating for the sanatanis in Bangladesh.
BJP MLA Acharya boldly criticized Congress for its lack of condemnation on the issue, declaring future intentions of marching to Bangladesh if necessary to support the Hindu community there.
