Left Menu

Protest in Badi Chaupar: Saints Speak Out

Saints and common people gathered at Badi Chaupar to protest against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya and other prominent figures led the demonstration, expressing solidarity with sanatanis in Bangladesh and criticizing Congress for its silence on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:15 IST
Protest in Badi Chaupar: Saints Speak Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At Badi Chaupar on Tuesday, a significant number of saints and common people rallied to protest against the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protest saw participation from dignitaries such as Hawamahal BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Mahamandaleshwar Manohar Das Maharaj, and other notable religious figures, all advocating for the sanatanis in Bangladesh.

BJP MLA Acharya boldly criticized Congress for its lack of condemnation on the issue, declaring future intentions of marching to Bangladesh if necessary to support the Hindu community there.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024