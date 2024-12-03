Trudeau's Tense Negotiations: Navigating US-Canada Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gearing up to meet opposition leaders amid significant tensions as President-elect Donald Trump threatens sweeping tariffs on Canadian products. This pivotal meeting is scheduled for early Wednesday afternoon and holds substantial economic implications for Canada.

Trudeau previously championed a 'Team Canada' approach during Trump's first term when NAFTA was renegotiated. However, his minority government is now politically fragile as an election nears. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne emphasized a unified front, urging, 'The best way to promote Canada's interest is to speak with one voice.'

Trump labeled recent talks with Trudeau as 'productive' but signaled no change in his resolve to implement the tariffs. Canada stands as one of the US's top trading partners, with critical exports including crude oil, electricity, and various minerals, now under threat.

