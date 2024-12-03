Sambhal Tensions High: Rahul Gandhi's Entry Restricted Amid Stirring Protests

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya has requested the authorities of neighboring districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from entering their borders. Pensiya addressed letters to the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the ban.

The directive follows a recent survey in Sambhal, triggering massive protests from the Muslim community, including gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, are in place, restricting entry without sanctioned approval due to the district's heightened communal sensitivity.

Despite these warnings, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande called for a large turnout to support Gandhi during his visit to the embattled district. As tensions persist, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reiterated appeals for a delay in Gandhi's visit, citing ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)