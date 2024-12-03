Sambhal Tensions High: Rahul Gandhi's Entry Restricted Amid Stirring Protests
Following protests in Sambhal, the District Magistrate has requested neighboring districts to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering. The district remains tense after violent protests, prompting official restrictions. Despite pleas to postpone his visit, Congress plans to proceed, emphasizing support for the victims of recent violence.
- Country:
- India
Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya has requested the authorities of neighboring districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from entering their borders. Pensiya addressed letters to the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the ban.
The directive follows a recent survey in Sambhal, triggering massive protests from the Muslim community, including gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, are in place, restricting entry without sanctioned approval due to the district's heightened communal sensitivity.
Despite these warnings, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande called for a large turnout to support Gandhi during his visit to the embattled district. As tensions persist, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reiterated appeals for a delay in Gandhi's visit, citing ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stone Pelting on Anil Deshmukh: A Political Attack or Random Violence?
We brought down violence by 70 percent in Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Naxal areas in 10 years: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gujarat.
Fair Elections Sought in Uttar Pradesh By-Polls by Congress MP
BJP Slams Congress: Allegations of 'Loot' and 'Barbaadi' in Himachal Pradesh
Under new criminal laws, complainant will get justice from Supreme Court within 3 years: Amit Shah at All India Police Science Congress.