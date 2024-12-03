Left Menu

Sambhal Tensions High: Rahul Gandhi's Entry Restricted Amid Stirring Protests

Following protests in Sambhal, the District Magistrate has requested neighboring districts to prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering. The district remains tense after violent protests, prompting official restrictions. Despite pleas to postpone his visit, Congress plans to proceed, emphasizing support for the victims of recent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:41 IST
Sambhal Tensions High: Rahul Gandhi's Entry Restricted Amid Stirring Protests
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya has requested the authorities of neighboring districts, including Bulandshahr, Amroha, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar, to prevent Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from entering their borders. Pensiya addressed letters to the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to enforce the ban.

The directive follows a recent survey in Sambhal, triggering massive protests from the Muslim community, including gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, are in place, restricting entry without sanctioned approval due to the district's heightened communal sensitivity.

Despite these warnings, Congress General Secretary Avinash Pande called for a large turnout to support Gandhi during his visit to the embattled district. As tensions persist, Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh reiterated appeals for a delay in Gandhi's visit, citing ongoing efforts to stabilize the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024