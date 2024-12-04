Ceasefire on the Brink: Tensions Flare Between Israel and Hezbollah
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated, threatening the recent ceasefire. Israeli drone and artillery strikes in Lebanon, including a deadly attack, have reignited conflict. Prime Minister Netanyahu has vowed to continue strikes against Hezbollah violations, risking Lebanese state involvement. The ceasefire, brokered by the US and France, faces violations from both sides.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israeli forces launched several drone and artillery strikes in Lebanon on Tuesday, undermining a fragile ceasefire with Hezbollah. The strikes, which included a deadly attack that killed a Lebanese shepherd, have sent ripples through the region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on his commitment to retaliate against Hezbollah's perceived violations, while Israeli Defense Minister warned of striking the Lebanese state if the truce collapses. An additional airstrike in Syria, targeting a senior Hezbollah figure, marks a rare public acknowledgment by Israel.
Despite efforts by international mediators, the ceasefire which aimed to end over a year of conflict remains precarious, with both sides accusing each other of breaches. Tensions are further fueled by ongoing Israeli military presence and Hezbollah's retaliatory measures.
