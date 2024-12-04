Left Menu

Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit

A major traffic jam occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway as Congress supporters amassed at the Ghazipur border amid Rahul Gandhi's planned Sambhal visit. Prohibitory orders remain enforced due to tensions in Sambhal linked to a disputed site survey. The police have bolstered security to prevent disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant traffic bottleneck was observed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at the Ghazipur border caused by Congress supporters congregating despite stringent barricading. This congregation preceded Rahul Gandhi's anticipated visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Police intensified vigilance by erecting barricades and checking passing vehicles, driven by concerns over potential unrest. 'We've alerted about the crowd on the highway,' clarified Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi's visit encounters a stalemate due to prohibitory orders in Sambhal as part of a preventive strategy. The tension in Sambhal stems from protests following a contentious site survey, where historic religious claims are under dispute. Security is heightened to manage any disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

