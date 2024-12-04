Protests and Prohibitions: Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Sambhal Visit

A significant traffic bottleneck was observed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at the Ghazipur border caused by Congress supporters congregating despite stringent barricading. This congregation preceded Rahul Gandhi's anticipated visit to Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Police intensified vigilance by erecting barricades and checking passing vehicles, driven by concerns over potential unrest. 'We've alerted about the crowd on the highway,' clarified Assistant Commissioner of Police Swatantra Kumar Singh in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi's visit encounters a stalemate due to prohibitory orders in Sambhal as part of a preventive strategy. The tension in Sambhal stems from protests following a contentious site survey, where historic religious claims are under dispute. Security is heightened to manage any disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)