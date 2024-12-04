Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi Heads to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Rahul Gandhi, leading a delegation from Congress, is determined to visit the violence-hit district of Sambhal, stirring tensions amid prohibitory orders. The district has been on high alert following recent clashes that resulted in casualties.

Authorities have extended restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita till December 31, in a bid to maintain peace and order. Security has been tightened, with checkposts set up at district borders to prevent the entry of outsiders.

Despite the measures, Gandhi, alongside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress MPs, plans to press forward. With communal sensitivity at the forefront, the administration urges cooperation from public representatives to avoid escalating the situation.

