Tensions Rise as Gandhi Stopped at Ghazipur Border Amid Sambhal Unrest

Rahul Gandhi was stopped at Ghazipur border due to prohibitory orders in Sambhal. Security measures were heightened after violence erupted during a mosque survey. Tensions persist as the administration extends restrictions until December, barring Gandhi from the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 11:10 IST
Tensions Rise as Gandhi Stopped at Ghazipur Border Amid Sambhal Unrest
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was intercepted at the Ghazipur border while heading toward Sambhal, amidst escalating unrest in the region.

Heavy police presence at the border effectively barred Gandhi and other party members from entering the district, following the extension of prohibitory orders until December 31.

Sambhal remains on edge after a violent clash emerged from a disputed mosque survey, leaving four dead and prompting intensified security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

