Tensions Rise as Gandhi Stopped at Ghazipur Border Amid Sambhal Unrest

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi was intercepted at the Ghazipur border while heading toward Sambhal, amidst escalating unrest in the region.

Heavy police presence at the border effectively barred Gandhi and other party members from entering the district, following the extension of prohibitory orders until December 31.

Sambhal remains on edge after a violent clash emerged from a disputed mosque survey, leaving four dead and prompting intensified security measures.

