Devendra Fadnavis to Lead Maharashtra with Mahayuti Majority

Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, is scheduled to take the oath as Maharashtra's chief minister on Thursday, according to sources close to the party. His candidacy was finalized during the BJP's core committee meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the Maharashtra legislature party assembly.

The meeting was attended by Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, and Fadnavis himself. Sitharaman and Rupani have been designated as central observers for the BJP's Maharashtra legislative proceedings.

The BJP, along with its allies—Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP—holds a strong majority of 230 seats in the state assembly. This follows the party's impressive showing in the November 20 elections, where they won 132 seats out of 288, marking a historical achievement for the BJP in Maharashtra.

