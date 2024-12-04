Taipei-Shanghai City Forum: A Diplomatic Bridge Amidst Rising Tensions

Taiwan's capital, Taipei, is poised to host a significant Chinese delegation when Shanghai's Vice Mayor Hua Yuan visits for the Taipei-Shanghai City Forum later this month. The forum, which has been a fixture since 2010, comes amid rising cross-strait tensions.

The Taipei city government confirmed the visit set for December 16-17, marking the 15th occurrence of the event. With 45 memorandums of understanding signed over the years, the forum has fostered substantial exchanges between the cities, according to government spokesperson Yin Wei.

The political landscape is complex; while the Kuomintang party, represented by Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an, champions cross-strait dialogue, Taiwan's governing body faces pressures from China's military activities and diplomatic resistance. Nevertheless, the forum seeks to promote peace and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)