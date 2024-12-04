Political Crossroads: Pravesh Ratan Switches Sides Ahead of 2025 Polls

In a surprising political shift, BJP leader Pravesh Ratan has switched allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Ratan, who contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from the Patel Nagar reserved constituency, made the decision public at the AAP headquarters.

His move comes after former AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand's defection to the BJP, signaling potential electoral clashes in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)