Political Crossroads: Pravesh Ratan Switches Sides Ahead of 2025 Polls
Pravesh Ratan, a BJP leader who lost the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Patel Nagar, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ratan, motivated by Arvind Kejriwal's initiatives for weaker sections, switched sides following the defection of former AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand to BJP.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a surprising political shift, BJP leader Pravesh Ratan has switched allegiance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Ratan, who contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from the Patel Nagar reserved constituency, made the decision public at the AAP headquarters.
His move comes after former AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand's defection to the BJP, signaling potential electoral clashes in 2025.
