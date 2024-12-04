Left Menu

Maharashtra's Political Landscape Shift: Leadership Decisions Loom

Uday Samant announced that the swearing-in ceremony in Maharashtra will involve the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers. While BJP's Fadnavis is set for a third term as CM, discussions around Eknath Shinde's role continue. The coalition's strategic moves aim to strengthen governance in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:43 IST
In a pivotal moment for Maharashtra's political scene, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant confirmed on Wednesday that only the Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers would take their oaths at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

While Devendra Fadnavis was unanimously chosen as the leader of Maharashtra BJP legislature party, setting the stage for his third term as Chief Minister, discussions continue on Eknath Shinde's role as Deputy Chief Minister, a position he seems reluctant to pursue despite support from Shiv Sena MLAs and MPs.

The ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA chief ministers, marks a significant step for the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition, which secured a commanding majority in recent elections, winning 230 seats with its allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

