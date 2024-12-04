Political Turmoil in Seoul: President Yoon Faces Impeachment
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment after declaring and then rescinding martial law, causing political upheaval. Lawmakers condemned his actions, leading to a bill aimed at his impeachment. The turmoil saw protests, a volatile market, and calls for government resignations.
An unprecedented political stir has engulfed South Korea after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, only to reverse the decree hours later. This turbulent move has led the opposition to seek his impeachment.
The South Korean parliament swiftly rejected the martial law, which banned political activity and censored media, prompting a standoff that witnessed armed troops storming the National Assembly.
Meanwhile, financial markets experienced volatility amidst the chaos, instigating emergency meetings by financial authorities. Protests continue as dissent grows against Yoon's leadership, with significant repercussions expected for South Korea's political and economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
