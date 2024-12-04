Sikh Politician Escapes Gunfire Near Golden Temple
A gunman targeted Sikh politician Sukhbir Singh Badal at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. Former Punjab deputy chief minister Badal was unharmed thanks to police intervention. The shooter, Narain Singh, was arrested. This incident rekindles memories of past violence at the significant religious site.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic incident near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India, a gunman attempted to shoot prominent Sikh politician Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday. The assailant, identified as 68-year-old Narain Singh, was apprehended by police before causing any harm.
Sukhbir Singh Badal, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab and ex-ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, was at the temple for a penance ritual. The quick reaction of a plainclothes policeman thwarted the attack, ensuring that Badal remained unharmed.
The attack's motive remains unknown. This incident comes amid the memory of the infamous 1984 clash at the site, when military forces evicted armed Sikh separatists, leading to a tragic chapter in India's history and the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Climate Push at COP29: Bold Actions & Global Cooperation
Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series
India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution
India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?