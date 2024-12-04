Left Menu

Devendra Fadnavis Set for Third Term: The Road Ahead for Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, emphasizing the challenges of meeting the people's expectations. Elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the coalition's recent electoral victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 13:59 IST
Maharashtra's political landscape is set for a change as BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis prepares to assume the role of Chief Minister for the third time. On Wednesday, Fadnavis addressed pressing issues, pointing out the expectations of the public as the principal challenge for the new government.

Upon being elected leader of the state BJP legislature party before Thursday's swearing-in ceremony, Fadnavis extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, emphasizing the increased responsibility that lies ahead. He underscored the necessity of collaborating effectively with allies to meet the aspirations of the electorate.

Reflecting on the BJP's tumultuous journey, Fadnavis alluded to the party's lost mandate in 2019 after the Shiv Sena formed a government with the Congress and undivided NCP, only to return to power in 2022. The coalition government, to be sworn in at Azad Maidan, marks the BJP's strengthened position in Maharashtra's political scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

