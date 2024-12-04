Rahul Gandhi's Stand Against Restrictions: A Battle for Constitutional Rights

In a bold assertion of his constitutional rights, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his readiness to travel alone to the violence-hit Sambhal district. Despite Gandhi's willingness to comply with police protocols, authorities halted his convoy, advising him to wait several days before proceeding.

Accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress figures, Rahul was stopped at the Ghazipur border. He emphasized his duty to visit the affected area, arguing that the restriction contradicted the rights of his political office and the essence of the Constitution. His remarks underscored a theme of resistance against what he perceives as an erosion of democratic values.

Congress MP KC Venugopal highlighted the deliberate traffic blockage by police, planning to delay the party's visit. The denial has sparked questions over the Uttar Pradesh government's motives in preventing Congress leaders from engaging with victims of the recent violence. The unrest followed an ASI survey of a mosque, linked to historical disputes, underscoring the need for a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)