A Grand Oath Taking: Maharashtra's New Era

In a significant political event, Maharashtra's new chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will be sworn in at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on Thursday evening. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with substantial security measures in place.

More than 4,000 police personnel, including 3,500 officers, have been deployed to secure the event. Authorities have made provisions for 40,000 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and 2,000 VVIPs, reflecting diverse political and religious representation.

Traffic adjustments have been implemented to manage congestion around Azad Maidan. Citizens are encouraged to use public transport, particularly local trains, given the lack of parking facilities, ensuring seamless access to the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)