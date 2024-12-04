Left Menu

A Grand Oath Taking: Maharashtra's New Era

The swearing-in of Maharashtra's new chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is set for Thursday at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Over 4,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security, with special seating for 40,000 BJP supporters and 2,000 VVIPs in attendance, including Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 14:13 IST
A Grand Oath Taking: Maharashtra's New Era
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Maharashtra's new chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will be sworn in at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on Thursday evening. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with substantial security measures in place.

More than 4,000 police personnel, including 3,500 officers, have been deployed to secure the event. Authorities have made provisions for 40,000 Bharatiya Janata Party supporters and 2,000 VVIPs, reflecting diverse political and religious representation.

Traffic adjustments have been implemented to manage congestion around Azad Maidan. Citizens are encouraged to use public transport, particularly local trains, given the lack of parking facilities, ensuring seamless access to the venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024