Traffic Chaos as Congress Rally Faces Police Blockade
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:27 IST
- India
Commuters faced significant delays due to a traffic jam at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, caused by Congress workers defying barricades to support Rahul Gandhi's halted visit to Sambhal.
Rahul Gandhi, joined by Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police as they attempted to reach Sambhal, where prohibitory orders were enforced.
The congestion tested commuters' patience, while tensions simmered from protests linked to recent surveys at a religious site in Sambhal, which had already resulted in violence and fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
