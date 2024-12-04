Left Menu

Traffic Chaos as Congress Rally Faces Police Blockade

A massive traffic jam occurred at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway due to Congress workers gathering in defiance of barricading aimed at preventing Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sambhal. The protest led to congestion, causing delays for commuters as Congress leaders were stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, joined by Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police as they attempted to reach Sambhal, where prohibitory orders were enforced.

The congestion tested commuters' patience, while tensions simmered from protests linked to recent surveys at a religious site in Sambhal, which had already resulted in violence and fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

