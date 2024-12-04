Qatar's Emir Visits UK Amid Majesty and Controversy

The UK marked a significant moment in diplomacy as King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer received Qatar's emir for a state visit. Both countries are keen to enhance economic relations, focusing on Qatar's substantial investments in Britain.

Amid formal ceremonies and military inspections, the emir addressed Parliament, highlighting the pressing issues in Gaza and emphasizing the necessity for a sovereign Palestinian state—a stance supported jointly by both nations.

However, the visit was not without controversy. Several human rights groups criticized the hospitality extended to the emir, pointing to ongoing discriminatory policies in Qatar against women and LGBT individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)