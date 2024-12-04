Fadnavis to Lead Mahayuti Government as Maharashtra CM

In a major political development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday that Governor CP Radhakrishnan has invited the Mahayuti alliance to form the next government in Maharashtra. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow, as Mahayuti leaders handed over letters of support to the Governor.

Fadnavis, accompanied by Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, met with Governor Radhakrishnan to stake their claim for forming the Mahayuti government. The meeting also saw the presence of BJP's Central Observers for Maharashtra, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijay Rupani, following the unanimous selection of Fadnavis as Leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Maharashtra.

Addressing reporters, Fadnavis said, 'We have met the Governor and submitted the letters of support to stake our claim to form the government. Our partners, Shiv Sena and NCP, have requested that I be sworn in as Mahayuti Chief Minister, to which the Governor agreed.' He also noted that cabinet expansions will be discussed in subsequent meetings, emphasizing that all leaders will work collectively for Maharashtra's development.

The declaration comes in the wake of a decisive victory for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, where the coalition secured an overwhelming 235 out of 288 seats, and BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also gained significantly, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Both Ekanth Shinde and Ajit Pawar have endorsed Fadnavis for the chief ministerial position through official letters. Independent MLAs allied with the Mahayuti have also expressed their support, affirming the alliance's commanding position in the state's political landscape.

