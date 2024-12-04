Left Menu

Ukrainian Official Visits U.S. to Forge New Ties with Trump Administration

A senior Ukrainian official has initiated a visit to the U.S. to establish connections with President-elect Donald Trump's team. The trip, led by Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak, focuses on building relationships amid plans to conclude Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with Trump proposing significant policy shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:25 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
Top Ukrainian officials are embarking on a diplomatic mission to the United States, aiming to build strong ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. This move comes as Trump has promised to bring an end to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, a development eagerly anticipated in Kyiv.

According to Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak is already in the U.S. This effort underscores the importance of establishing a constructive dialogue with the new administration, which may signal significant changes in U.S.-Ukraine relations, including the challenging prospects for Kyiv's NATO membership.

Details of Trump's strategy remain elusive, but advisors close to him have suggested a framework involving territorial concessions to Russia and the removal of Ukraine's NATO membership from immediate consideration. The implications of these discussions are critical for the future of Ukraine's geopolitical position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

