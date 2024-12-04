Left Menu

BJP's Internal Strife: A Call for Unity Amidst Criticism

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa extends an olive branch to critic Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, emphasizing unity amid internal party disputes. While Yatnal criticizes the state leadership and accuses BJP of dynastic politics, Yediyurappa urges dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the party's position.

Updated: 04-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:51 IST
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa took a conciliatory stance on Wednesday, addressing the ongoing criticism from Bijapur MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Despite Yatnal's outspoken disapproval of the party's state leadership, Yediyurappa insisted that Yatnal was not an outsider and expressed hope for resolving internal conflicts through constructive discussions.

Yediyurappa reaffirmed his commitment to unity within the party, stressing the importance of collective effort in strengthening the BJP. He indicated willingness to address any issues with Yatnal and his supporters, which include prominent party figures like Ramesh Jarkiholi and Kumar Bangarappa.

Amid the internal tension, the BJP's central disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to Yatnal for his allegations against the state's leadership, particularly aimed at B Y Vijayendra. Yediyurappa urged patience and dialogue to address such challenges, underscoring the need for cooperation as the party faces upcoming legislative sessions.

