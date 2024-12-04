Libertarian Summit: Argentina's Milei Hosts Right-Wing Leaders

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei is making headlines as he hosts a summit in Buenos Aires, attracting prominent right-wing leaders including allies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Brazil's former leader Jair Bolsonaro.

The event, dubbed the Conservative Action Political Conference, comes as Milei's star rises following Donald Trump's election victory. Bolsonaro and Lara Trump, who is married to Trump's son Eric, are expected to participate, with Bolsonaro joining via video link. The summit underscores Milei's growing influence among international conservatives.

Economically divergent but ideologically similar to Trump, Milei has invoked bold rhetoric against the rise of socialism and marked his leadership with drastic spending cuts. His policies have curbed inflation but at the cost of economic growth. The gathering has drawn high-profile figures like Ben Shapiro and Kari Lake, signaling Milei's prominent role in global right-wing politics.

