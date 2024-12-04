Smooth Transition: Marco Rubio Prepares for Top Diplomat Role

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the role of top diplomat. Speaking in Brussels amid a NATO foreign ministers' meeting, Blinken underscored the collaborative efforts with Rubio to prepare him thoroughly for the office.

Blinken revealed that the current administration of President Joe Biden and the incoming Trump team are working closely, exchanging vital information on major foreign policy concerns to facilitate effective continuity.

The Secretary of State stressed the importance of equipping Rubio with all necessary tools for success, stating, "My intent and my focus, as I said, is to make sure that I hand off the strongest possible hand for them to play."

(With inputs from agencies.)