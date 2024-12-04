Left Menu

Romania First: Georgescu's Candidacy Shakes EU and NATO Ties

Calin Georgescu, a far-right presidential candidate in Romania, has vowed to halt Ukrainian grain exports and military aid to Kyiv if elected. He challenges Romania's NATO spending commitments and EU funding efficiency, prioritizing national interests, potentially straining Romania's ties with the West.

Updated: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 20:28 IST
In a surprising turn ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off, Romania's far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, declared his opposition to ongoing Ukrainian grain exports and further military support to Kyiv, should he be elected.

Georgescu questioned Romania's NATO spending commitments, raising the prospect of isolation on the western, eastern flank during his interview with Reuters.

His statements come as Romania remains a crucial ally in Europe's response to Russian aggression, raising the stakes in the upcoming presidential election against pro-European centrist Elena Lasconi.

