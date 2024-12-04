Romania First: Georgescu's Candidacy Shakes EU and NATO Ties

In a surprising turn ahead of Sunday's presidential run-off, Romania's far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, declared his opposition to ongoing Ukrainian grain exports and further military support to Kyiv, should he be elected.

Georgescu questioned Romania's NATO spending commitments, raising the prospect of isolation on the western, eastern flank during his interview with Reuters.

His statements come as Romania remains a crucial ally in Europe's response to Russian aggression, raising the stakes in the upcoming presidential election against pro-European centrist Elena Lasconi.

