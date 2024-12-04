Tensions Rise as BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for attempting to visit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh without prior notice to authorities, calling it an act of 'sheer desperation' as his party vies with the Samajwadi Party for minority community votes.

Entry restrictions for outsiders remain in place in Sambhal until December 31 following November 24 violence during protests over a court-ordered mosque survey on land claimed to house an ancient Hindu temple. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Gandhi of using the visit as a media stunt rather than genuinely sympathizing with locals.

With tensions already high in Sambhal from prior incidents, police stopped Gandhi and other Congress leaders at the Ghazipur border citing security concerns. BJP further argued that the incident reflects underlying competition and discord within the opposition INDIA bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)