Mahayuti Government Set to Fulfill Promises as Fadnavis Takes Oath

In a significant political development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is poised to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, following the overwhelming success of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in the 2024 Assembly Elections. The ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow at 5.30 pm, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a new chapter in Maharashtra's political landscape.

Fadnavis, who was unanimously elected as the leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the voters. Discussions are underway to finalize the list of individuals who will join him in taking the oath, underlining the inclusive nature of the newly formed government. Notably, efforts are being made to ensure the participation of Eknath Shinde, reflecting the collaborative ethos of the Mahayuti alliance.

The election results were a testament to the alliance's robust strategy and people-centric promises, as they secured 235 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 132 seats. Despite the gains by the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, which won 57 and 41 seats respectively, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a severe defeat, with Congress managing only 16 seats, further indicating a shift in political allegiance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)