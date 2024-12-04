Karnataka Ministers Criticize ED Over Media Leaks in MUDA Case

Karnataka ministers have sharply criticized the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly sharing sensitive information with the media regarding the contentious MUDA site allotment case. This case implicates Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others, following a Lokayukta police investigation on a special court's directive.

Accusations center on Parvathi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, for illegally acquiring 14 MUDA plots in the affluent Mysuru city area. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasizes the need for confidentiality, criticizing media leaks as signs of desperation and vowing to contest the allegations in court.

Home Minister G Parameshwara questions the legality of concurrent investigations by the Lokayukta and ED, suggesting interference with the ongoing probe. Meanwhile, Priyank Kharge notes a pattern of central agency involvement in non-BJP governed states.

(With inputs from agencies.)