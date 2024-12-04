Left Menu

Georgian Turmoil: EU Accession in Jeopardy Amid Mass Protests

Georgian authorities have intensified crackdown measures on opposition groups amid widespread protests ignited by the suspension of EU accession talks. This unrest follows contentious elections criticized for vote-rigging. The governing party, Georgian Dream, faces increasing challenges as the EU puts accession plans and financial support on hold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:20 IST
Georgian Turmoil: EU Accession in Jeopardy Amid Mass Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

The Georgian government's decision to suspend EU accession talks has sparked widespread protests and a crackdown on opposition leaders. On Wednesday, police raided the office of an opposition party, arresting its leader, Nika Gvaramia, as tensions continue to rise in the capital.

Protests initially began due to contested election results and have gained steam following the ruling party's recent actions. Riot police have resorted to using water cannons and tear gas, resulting in over 300 arrests and numerous injuries among demonstrators.

Georgia's political turmoil has attracted criticism from the EU, which has suspended financial support and accession talks. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that talks could resume if EU ends perceived 'blackmail,' as the country remains in a state of political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024