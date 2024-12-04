Georgian Turmoil: EU Accession in Jeopardy Amid Mass Protests

The Georgian government's decision to suspend EU accession talks has sparked widespread protests and a crackdown on opposition leaders. On Wednesday, police raided the office of an opposition party, arresting its leader, Nika Gvaramia, as tensions continue to rise in the capital.

Protests initially began due to contested election results and have gained steam following the ruling party's recent actions. Riot police have resorted to using water cannons and tear gas, resulting in over 300 arrests and numerous injuries among demonstrators.

Georgia's political turmoil has attracted criticism from the EU, which has suspended financial support and accession talks. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that talks could resume if EU ends perceived 'blackmail,' as the country remains in a state of political unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)