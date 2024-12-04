Trump Selects Daniel Driscoll for Army Secretary Role

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump announced the appointment of Daniel Driscoll as the Secretary of the Army on Wednesday. The decision places a seasoned senior adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance in a pivotal military role.

Trump praised Driscoll's varied background, pointing to his time as a soldier, investor, and political advisor. 'Dan brings a potent mix of experiences to the table, making him a disruptor and change agent,' Trump commented on his social media platform, Truth Social.

This appointment is perceived as a signal toward transformative leadership within the military ranks, aligning with Trump's priorities for change and innovation in defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)