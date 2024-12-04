Left Menu

Peter Navarro Returns: A Controversial Choice for Trump's Trade Team

Donald Trump has selected Peter Navarro as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. Navarro, known for his 'Buy American, Hire American' policies, was previously convicted for contempt of Congress. His appointment in Trump's administration is sparking discussions due to his controversial past.

Former President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Peter Navarro as his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, a move that echoes his previous administration's focus on American-centric economic policies.

Navarro, who previously held the position of director of the White House National Trade Council, was praised by Trump for his commitment to the 'Buy American, Hire American' directives. The announcement was made via Trump's Truth Social platform.

However, the decision has drawn attention due to Navarro's recent legal troubles. In January, he was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena related to the investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

