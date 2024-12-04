Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Lai Ching-te's Pacific Tour Amid Rising Tensions
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te stops in U.S. territories to bolster ties with Pacific allies amid growing Chinese pressure. His tour includes stops in Palau and Tuvalu, with Taiwan's semiconductor industry a key topic. China's military actions against Taiwan highlight the region's strategic tensions.
Taiwan President Lai Ching-te made a stopover in Guam on Wednesday, marking his second U.S. visit within a week as part of a diplomatic tour to solidify alliances with Pacific nations amidst intensifying pressure from China.
Lai's itinerary included arriving from Tuvalu, a nation amongst the few maintaining official ties with Taiwan, before proceeding to Palau. This diplomatic journey comes as Taiwan's strategic partner, the United States, remains committed to supplying the island with defensive capabilities under the unofficial agreement despite following a 'one-China' policy that diplomatically acknowledges Beijing.
The escalating Chinese military maneuvers and their diplomatic push in the Pacific region underscore this tour's significance, especially highlighted by Lai's remarks about Taiwan's steadfast partnership with the U.S. in supporting high-tech industries like semiconductors. This industry faces potential disruptions due to U.S. policy shifts, crucial to Taiwan's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
