Lammy Backs Trump's NATO Spending Challenge

Britain's foreign minister, David Lammy, has voiced support for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's challenge to NATO members to increase their defense spending. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday, Lammy agreed that the alliance should surpass its 2% economic output target for defense, acknowledging the need due to more challenging times.

Despite previously criticizing Trump, Lammy, whose Labour Party took government in July, has now softened his tone, finding possible common ground with the incoming president. At a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, Lammy noted that Britain aims to increase its spending to 2.5% and advocates for a collective boost to 3%.

On the matter of Ukraine, Lammy reaffirmed strong UK support for its NATO family aspiration, dismissing any notion of removing Ukrainian NATO membership prospects. He also highlighted doubts over Russian President Vladimir Putin's readiness to negotiate.

