Hegseth's Fight for Pentagon: Allegations and Alternatives

Pete Hegseth, nominated by Donald Trump for a Pentagon role, is struggling to maintain his nomination amid increasing scrutiny over personal conduct issues. Concerns about his confirmation have prompted the Trump transition team to explore alternatives like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to sources.

The allegations against Hegseth include past sexual assault accusations and inappropriate behavior, sparking hesitation among some GOP senators. Despite these challenges, Hegseth reported receiving support from Trump and expressed determination to persevere.

Meanwhile, discussions have arisen about other potential candidates, highlighting the administration's proactive approach to ensuring viable nominees. The evolving scenario reflects ongoing tensions and strategic considerations within the Trump team as they prepare for potential nomination hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)