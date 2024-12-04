Left Menu

Defense Drama: Trump's Controversial Pick for Pentagon

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump's choice for Secretary of Defense, faces scrutiny from Congress amid allegations of misconduct. With Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in consideration as a possible replacement, Hegseth is meeting with key Republican senators to secure the required support for his nomination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:43 IST
Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Department of Defense, is facing significant challenges in his confirmation process. Allegations concerning his personal and professional conduct have raised doubts among congressional members.

Internal discussions within the Trump team have suggested that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being considered as a backup option for the defense secretary role. Hegseth is currently seeking support from Republican senators, crucial for his nomination approval.

The situation recalls previous nomination controversies, with Trump's other picks like Matt Gaetz and Chad Chronister also withdrawing under pressure. Republican senators, including John Thune and Joni Ernst, are set to meet Hegseth to discuss these pressing allegations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

