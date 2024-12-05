Turmoil and Scrutiny: The Bid for U.S. Defense Secretary
Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for U.S. Defense Secretary, grapples with Senate doubts over personal allegations. Trump's potential alternates include Ron DeSantis and Mike Waltz. Hegseth faces claims of sexual assault, drinking issues, and financial mismanagement amid his campaign for Senate approval.
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the U.S. Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is pressing ahead with his candidacy even as questions in the Senate arise concerning his personal conduct and professional history.
Despite making his case to Republican lawmakers for confirmation as defense secretary, Trump is contemplating alternatives, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Representative Mike Waltz among the potential names, according to insider sources. Another possibility is Republican Senator Joni Ernst.
A former Fox News personality and National Guard officer, Hegseth is under scrutiny due to allegations of sexual assault, public inebriation, and financial mismanagement. He has denied the charges. Surmounting these obstacles is crucial, with Trump encouraging his continued efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
