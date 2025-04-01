BJP MLA Fights Back Against Allegations in Wildlife Conspiracy

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has vehemently denied accusations of consuming deer meat, alleging a conspiracy to entangle him in false allegations. Dhas believes these claims aim to incite the Bishnoi gang to target him. The allegations arise after the arrest of his aide, Satish Bhosale, for attempted murder and hunting offenses.

The BJP leader from Maharashtra's Beed district plans to address these concerns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He has criticized regional political leaders, including NCP's Dhananjay Munde and BJP's Pankaja Munde, suggesting that the allegations are politically motivated and linked to the Deshmukh murder case.

It is reported that members of the Bishnoi gang were brought to Mumbai with intentions against him, Dhas claims. Meanwhile, the political fallout continues as Dhananjay Munde resigns following extortion charges related to the Deshmukh murder, demonstrating the tense political climate in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)